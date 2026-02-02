Power of influencers and strategy of division

Bangladesh is once again heading toward a major election. Politics is no longer limited to rallies, leaflets, banners, and television. A great deal of discussion now takes place online. In this space, social media influencers play a significant role. Some speak on YouTube, some go live on Facebook, and others create short videos. Although they are not journalists, many people trust what they say. So their influence during elections is real.

Many influencers provide accurate information, correct misinformation, and raise awareness among young people. The problem begins when, instead of informing people, they start dividing society into “us and them,” “good and bad,” and “patriots and traitors.” At that point, politics shifts away from reason and toward fear, suspicion, and hatred.

During elections, the most powerful strategy for creating division is the “us versus them” frame. A section of influencers (not all) speak as if the country’s problems have only one enemy, and as if their own position is the only true form of patriotism. This causes two kinds of harm. On one hand, dissent is portrayed as the enemy; on the other, ordinary voters become afraid, thinking, “If I ask questions, will I be seen as belonging to the wrong side?”