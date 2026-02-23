Interim govt: It is urgent to address indemnity ordinances

BNP has achieved a majority by winning the elections for the 13th National Parliament. On 17 February, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman took oath as the 11th Prime Minister of the country. However, while BNP's elected members have been sworn in as Members of Parliament, they have not taken the oath as members of the Constitutional Reform Committee. Meanwhile, elected members of Jamaat-NCP have taken oaths for both Member of Parliament and as members of the Constitutional Reform Council.

Due to the two types of oath-taking by the government and opposition parties, uncertainty has arisen regarding the Constitutional Reform Council. Because, according to the July National Charter (Constitution Reform) Implementation Order issued by the President, the elected Members of Parliament are supposed to serve as members of the Constitution Reform Council simultaneously. In this regard, Home Minister Salauddin Ahmed told the media, "There is no logical basis for a second oath before constitutional amendments regarding this issue."

His words have logical ground in legal terms; because this order issued by the President has no legal validity. According to Article 93(1) of the Bangladesh Constitution, the President can issue an ordinance only in times of emergency. This article also imposes certain conditions on the validity of these ordinances. It states that no law can be made by ordinance that the Parliament has no power to make.