Opinion
What if banks stored wealth in gold instead of charging interest?
Almost every bank in the modern world is built on the same foundation: interest. Savers deposit their money, banks lend it out at a higher rate, and the gap between the two is how the institution sustains itself. For most people, this is simply how banking works — as natural and unremarkable as gravity.
But for roughly 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide, the equation is not so simple. Islamic law is unambiguous on the matter of Riba the Arabic term for interest, or any guaranteed return on a loan declaring it forbidden. The concern is not merely technical. At its heart, the prohibition reflects a deeper ethical conviction: that money should not generate more money simply by sitting still, and that risk must be shared, not transferred entirely onto the borrower.
Today’s Islamic banking industry has developed a range of Sharia-compliant instruments to replace interest: profit-sharing arrangements, lease-to-own structures, and cost-plus financing contracts. These solutions are genuine and widely used, though critics note that some can resemble conventional interest-based products dressed in different legal language. The search for a truly distinct ethical banking model continues.
The gold-backed proposition
One concept attracting quiet discussion among Islamic finance thinkers is the idea of gold-backed savings accounts. The premise is straightforward: rather than denominating deposits in a currency and paying interest on them, a bank would convert a customer’s savings into an equivalent value of gold and hold that gold on their behalf. When the customer wishes to withdraw, they receive the current market value of their gold no more, no less.
For savers in countries with volatile currencies a reality for many Muslims in emerging markets gold-backed savings would offer a degree of stability that no interest rate can reliably provide
There is no guaranteed return, and therefore no Riba. The bank earns revenue through transparent custodial fees and service charges, not from lending the depositor’s money at interest. The customer, meanwhile, holds something with intrinsic value that has historically preserved purchasing power across centuries of inflation, currency crises, and political upheaval.
Why gold, specifically?
Gold occupies a unique position in Islamic tradition. Classical Islamic jurisprudence treated gold and silver as the primary stores of monetary value, and some scholars argue that the very prohibition of Riba was partly designed to prevent money originally commodity-based from being treated as a productive asset in its own right. From this perspective, returning to a gold-linked system is not a radical innovation but a recovery of an older, more honest relationship between money and value.
Beyond theology, the economic logic is compelling. Gold has no counterparty risk. It cannot be inflated away by a central bank or rendered worthless by a sovereign default. For savers in countries with volatile currencies a reality for many Muslims in emerging markets gold-backed savings would offer a degree of stability that no interest rate can reliably provide.
The obstacles ahead
Any honest analysis must acknowledge the considerable challenges such a system would face. Gold storage at scale is expensive. Price volatility, though less severe than many currencies over the long run, can be sharp in the short term a concern for savers who may need to access funds in a downturn. Regulatory frameworks in most countries are built around fiat currencies, and introducing gold-backed accounts would require significant legal and supervisory rethinking.
There is also the question of scholarly consensus. While the concept aligns with broad principles of Islamic finance, a formal gold-backed banking model would need careful evaluation by qualified Islamic jurists not a process that moves quickly, nor should it. The history of Islamic finance is full of instruments that looked permissible on paper but generated controversy when examined more closely.
A conversation worth having
None of this means the idea should be dismissed. The most important function of a thought experiment is not to produce a ready-made policy, but to challenge the assumptions we have stopped questioning. The assumption, in this case, is that banking must always involve interest that there is no other way to organise the relationship between savers, institutions, and time.
The gold-backed model suggests there might be. Even if the specific mechanics require refinement, the underlying principle that a bank’s primary duty to a depositor is to preserve the value of their wealth, not to trade on it is one that deserves serious attention, not only from the Islamic finance community, but from anyone who has ever wondered whether the modern banking system is quite as inevitable as it seems.
* Abdullah Rifat is a BBA student at NSU
* The views expressed here are the author's own