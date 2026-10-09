Mob culture: An expression of anger or organised violence

In Bangladesh's public life, the culture of 'mob' or the sudden organisation of the masses is a peculiar social reality. Sometimes it is the strength of protest, and at other times, a tool of blind revenge. This behaviour of the people reflects the inherent fear, anger, lack of justice, and vindictiveness in our society.

The power of the masses has always been significant in Bangladesh's history. During the Liberation War, the unity of the people was the strength for liberation. From rural farmers to urban workers, everyone came together for independence. At that time, the power of the people was positive. After independence, political instability, the weakness of the judicial system, and social inequality have manifested the anger of the people in the form of 'mob'. In the famine of 1974, the hungry masses attacked food warehouses.

Within the masses operates a kind of collective emotion that detaches an individual from their reasoning. The French physician, sociologist, and psychologist Gustave Le Bon, in his book 'The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind', stated that an individual's logic is lost within the crowd, where emotion prevails. Le Bon's concept has been used in both fascist and democratic movements. There is a psychological theory about this known as 'Deindividuation Theory'.

According to this theory, an individual loses their identity within the crowd. It is an important concept in social psychology, describing how an individual's personal identity, logic, and morality can weaken when they become part of a crowd. As a result, they may behave in a way that they would never do alone.