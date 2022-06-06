Election commission can’t go down the old path to a new destination

It was most disappointing that the election commission, rather than taking the opinions of experts privately, arranged a media event on 25 May with a number of experts. Speaking at the event, Professor Zafar Iqbal declared the present EVM as an excellent machine. Yet during the dialogue in March he had termed the technology of this EVM to be of a ‘very low level’. Professor Kaikobad said that the machine would not be one hundred per cent reliable. His observation was justified because all equipment run on software can be manipulated in various ways with the use of technology. It is the proverbial “men behind the machine” – the reliability of the people behind the machines that is most important. For example, there was a time in our history when it was possible to have credible elections with the use of the ordinary ballot boxes, held under the home ministry. But now credible elections are not possible even with transparent ballot boxes or with electronic machines because of the credibility, or lack of it, of the persons appointed to the commission.

Let us now come to the Cumilla city corporation polls which are almost certain to be fair. After all, this will benefit the government. But here too the election commission has certain important things to do. Here too the mayor and councilor candidates have submitted their affidavits containing important information along with their nomination papers. The objective behind submitting these affidavits is to empower the voters with information so that they can choose the right candidates in the polling booths. However, if the candidates hide information or provide false information, then the voters will be misled rather than empowered. According to the Indian Supreme Court, such elections will be neither fair nor neutral. That is why if the affidavits contain false information, the candidate’s candidature may be cancelled, and if elected, even the election may be declared illegal. So it is the responsibility of the election commission to scrutinise the affidavits submitted by the candidates. We had asked the Awal Commission to scrutinise the affidavits, but received no positive response. The past commission also did not do so either.