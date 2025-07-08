Will Islamic forces form an electoral unity, what will happen if they do?

The possibility of unity among Islamic parties is emerging anew in the current political context. Sk Tawfiq Haque, Syeda Lasna Kabir and Mohammad Isa Ibn Belal look into the issue, as to whether this unification effort will actually succeed, and what impact such a unity might have on the upcoming election.

The winds of national elections have begun to sweep of the country. The chief adviser of the interim government has announced plans to hold the election in either February or April. With Awami League likely to be absent due to a ban on its activities, Islamic parties are seeking to position themselves before the voters as an alternative to BNP. They aim to contest the upcoming election united under one umbrella. However, given the troubled history of past unity efforts among Islamic parties, speculation abounds over whether such an alliance will truly succeed or whether it will collapse at the very outset.