Grand rally, sit-in, what next?

It is not quite known how far the two large rallies staged in Dhaka managed to reassure the public, but this unquestionably made thousands and thousands of people suffer. It wasn’t just the BNP leaders and activists who faced obstacles on the streets, but the movement of general passengers too was hampered.

People run all sorts of errands on the weekend. As it is, Dhaka has been gripped by dengue. People are rushing with patients to the hospitals. The working people won’t get a meal if they don’t leave home.

It had been learnt in advance that the police would set up checkposts and search all Dhaka-bound vehicles. When vehicles carrying Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swechchhashebok League’s peace rally participants came up, the police let them go with a polite ‘assalam alaikum’. But the vehicles carrying passengers headed to BNP’s grand rally, were halted. Passengers were asked to step out of the vehicles. Quite democratic behavior of the law enforcement agencies in a democratic country!

A middle-aged gentleman from Fatullah, Narayanganj, who had arrived at the grand rally, said they had to come up to the Signboard intersection by CNG-run auto-rickshaw as there were no buses. The police made them get out of the vehicle there so they then took a Jatrabari-bound ‘laguna’. From Jatrabari they took a local bus to Kamalapur. And from Kamalapur they walked to the grand rally venue. Those who came from even further way, faced boundless sufferings.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) had set a good example by changing the days of the two parties’ programmes to the weekend holiday. There is no instance in the recent past of the police asking the ruling party to change the day of its programmes. After the declaration of the US visa policy, the opposition is very easily being granted permission for its public meetings. Previously they would have to haggle and negotiate over the Golapbagh and Bangla College grounds.