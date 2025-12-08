Joy overshadowed by uncertainty in the month of victory

During the 1960s, leftist movements were surging globally, and socialism was celebrated as an ideal in student movements and anti-colonial liberation struggles. In the global and historical context, Bangladesh’s Liberation War became a practical manifestation of this trend, although the ruling political party at the time, the Awami League, did not fully embrace or practice socialist ideals either during the war or after independence.

At that time, right-wing parties were struggling; the Muslim League could not remain in central government without military backing. While they had some influence in West Pakistan, the nationalist awakening in East Pakistan gradually led to a decisive conflict with the central government and unprecedented unity for the goal of independence. This movement aligned with left-progressive trends.

During the nine-month Liberation War, pro-Pakistan parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami, Nezam-e-Islam, and PDP opposed the war, supporting the occupying Pakistani government and armed forces. Although they were numerically small, they held positions of influence. Their support ultimately failed, and they were held accountable for treason in the newly independent country. Over the nine months, the Pakistani army and its collaborators carried out widespread massacres, and organisations like Al-Badr and Al-Shams systematically killed the country’s best sons, committing crimes against humanity. This marked the beginning of difficult times for these parties in independent Bangladesh.