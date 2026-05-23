The human face of the Bangladeshi diaspora

For several decades, migration from Bangladesh has largely been measured through two indicators: the number of people leaving the country for work abroad and the amounts of remittances they send back home every year. These figures are undeniably important because remittances remain one of Bangladesh’s strongest economic lifelines, sustaining millions of families and helping stabilise the national economy.

In the 2024–25 fiscal year, Bangladesh has received about $30 billion in remittances — the highest amount in the country’s history as more than 20 million Bangladeshis, including diaspora people, have been living and working abroad, according to the government data and migration experts.

A significant portion of remittances came from the Bangladeshi immigrants in the United States, which has emerged as one of the largest single-country sources of remittance inflows. These contribute to the rural households, education, healthcare, and foreign currency reserves of Bangladesh.

Migration is yet far more than an economic phenomenon. Behind every remittance statistic lies a deeply human story of sacrifice, resilience, identity, and belonging. Few lives capture this broader reality of the Bangladeshi diaspora more profoundly than that of Dr. Fazlur Rahman.

His journey — from a rural village in Bengal to becoming a respected cancer physician in rural West Texas, and a writer — is not merely a personal success story. It reflects the intellectual, moral, and human contributions that Bangladeshis abroad continue to make across the world.