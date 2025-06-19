A Rohingya insurgency will only prolong Bangladesh’s refugee crisis

Since entering office in August 2024, Bangladesh’s interim government has taken several welcome steps towards refugee repatriation. Muhammad Yunus’ administration appointed a high representative for Rohingya affairs, opened dialogue with the Arakan Army’s political wing, and successfully lobbied the United Nations to convene a high-level conference on the side-lines of the General Assembly in New York this September. It also relaxed some rules on the refugee humanitarian response to make it more sustainable, such as permitting durable housing.

But while these diplomatic efforts deserve recognition, they are being quietly undermined by developments in the camps. Given the new situation in Rakhine state, the only way for the Rohingya to return to Myanmar is through negotiations with the Arakan Army, which now controls all the areas where refugees fled from, and the entire Bangladesh border. But the armed group – along with most refugees we spoke to – believe that elements within Bangladesh’s security agencies are allowing Rohingya armed groups to flourish. They point to the groups holding large meetings within the camps, sometimes even publicly thanking the authorities for granting permission. Individuals linked to the armed groups have also been allowed to meet with high-level visitors to the camps, deepening the perception that their activities are being tolerated, if not quietly enabled.

Whether this is part of a formal strategy or a breakdown in oversight is unclear, but the effect is the same: It fuels mistrust with the Arakan Army and weakens Dhaka’s hand at the negotiating table as the Rakhine armed group increasingly sees Bangladesh as speaking the language of diplomacy while allowing militants to operate freely. If that perception hardens, engagement will stall, and with it, any realistic prospect for repatriation.