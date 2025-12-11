Why the interim govt’s commitment to human rights in question

2.

One of the gravest crimes committed during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure was enforced disappearance. It must be acknowledged that the atmosphere of fear surrounding disappearances has receded under the interim government. A law against enforced disappearance has also been enacted—for which the government deserves praise. We hope crimes like enforced disappearance never return to Bangladesh.

However, the practice of law enforcement officers conducting late-night arrests in plain clothes and failing to present detainees before a court within the required 24 hours has not stopped entirely. The arrest and detention of model Meghna Alam in April this year is one such example. Even the law adviser acknowledged that the process by which she was detained was not lawful. (“The process of Meghna Alam’s detention was not correct: Asif Nazrul,” Prothom Alo, 13 April 2025)

Mob violence has not only injured and killed people; homes, shrines, and holy sites have been vandalised or set on fire. Cultural events, fairs, and even girls’ football matches have been forced to shut down. Various political and religious groups have weaponised mob violence as an instrument for their own ends.

Extrajudicial killings—popularly termed “crossfire” or “encounter”—began escalating during the BNP-led four-party coalition and reached new heights under the Awami League. Although the interim government may not label such incidents as “crossfire,” extrajudicial killings continue in other forms. According to the latest report by the human rights organisation Odhikar, at least 40 extrajudicial killings have taken place under the interim government. Human Rights Culture Foundation places the number at 60. This means that until September, the interim government saw more than four extrajudicial killings per month on average. (“What are the government and ISPR saying about deaths from shootings and torture?” BBC Bangla, 8 November 2025)

Human rights activist Nur Khan Liton observes that the patterns of extrajudicial killings and flawed investigations remain unchanged from previous regimes. There has been little change in the conduct of security forces regarding the use of lethal force and excessive power. (“Why haven’t extrajudicial killings stopped under the interim government?” BBC Bangla, 31 October 2025)