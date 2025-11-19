Why doesn’t PSC follow any calendar?

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) conducts several important government recruitment exams, including the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service). It is also responsible for publishing recruitment notices and receiving applications based on the needs of various ministries and departments.

Essentially, through three stages of examinations, preliminary, written, and viva voce, the PSC selects the best candidates and recommends them for appointment.

There is no question regarding the commission’s responsibility or the confidentiality of its overall process. The question, however, is why the PSC does not follow any calendar or fixed timeline for conducting each BCS exam.

Because it does not, recruitment candidates repeatedly face difficulties. For example, at the moment, a large section of applicants for the 47th BCS are protesting. They say the results of their preliminary exam were published on 27 September, but the written exam has been scheduled for 27 November—just two months later.

In other BCS exams, this gap has typically been four to five months or even longer. Candidates cannot understand why there is such haste for this particular BCS. The PSC has not provided them with any satisfactory response. Yet students raising these questions have been beaten multiple times.