The degree dilemma: Why your resume is only half the story

The transition from university to the workplace cannot be viewed purely through a lens of "skills" or "resumes." However, to truly understand why some graduates thrive while others struggle, we must look at the sociological context. Employability is not just what you know; it is about how you are positioned within a complex social hierarchy.

For decades, the "social contract" of education was simple: work hard in school, get a degree, and a stable career would be waiting for the moment you tossed your cap in the air. It was a linear path, a predictable ladder. But today, if you ask any recent graduate staring at a screen of "Entry Level: 5 Years Experience Required" job postings, they will tell you that the ladder has been replaced by a complex, shifting maze.

As an employability expert, I spend my days looking at resumes, but I spend my nights thinking about the sociology behind them. Why does one student with a 4.0 GPA struggle to get an interview, while another with 3.0 breezes into a boardroom? The answer isn't just "luck." It lies in a hidden landscape of social forces that shape who gets hired, who gets promoted, and who gets left behind.