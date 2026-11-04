Sorry, We couldn't make everyone happy

This is where journalism comes in. This is where the responsibility of newspapers lies. This is what journalists have to do. To be companions in the relentless struggle of the people of the country to advance. There is a famous sketch by Zainul Abedin. A tenacious, unbeatable man is pushing the wheel of a bullock cart. The name of the sketch is ''Struggle". ' We, the journalists of Bangladesh, are humble companions in this struggle. Our goal is the victory of the people of Bangladesh, the victory of Bangladesh.

On 4 November 1998, we started Prothom Alo with that goal in mind. Our declared values were, and still are, to practice good journalism with professionalism, to uphold creativity, and to always stand by people with integrity. Our mind is fearless, so our head is held high. Our pen is never chained. We are independent. We are not the mouthpiece of any party; we seek the truth impartially and present it with courage after verification. We uphold the spirit of the Liberation War; our dream is a democratic Bangladesh, a Bangladesh of harmony, where the rights of all religions, classes, regions, and ethnicities are equal. We tirelessly work to protect women's rights, children's rights, and minority rights. There is no place for extremism, violence, and terrorism in our dream Bangladesh. Our pen is always active against all forms of plunder, corruption, and abuse of power.

These principles of ours are not just on paper; they exist in belief and practice. This brings us success. In no time Prothom Alo became the highest circulated daily in Bangladesh.

But the pursuit of truth is no easy. The path to truth is not strewn with flowers. The job of the media is to question power. The media is the power of the powerless, the friend of the friendless, the voice of the voiceless, the weapon of the weaponless. Power does not like it. In the 28-year journey of Prothom Alo, almost all governments in power have, at times, been antagonistic towards Prothom Alo. Prothom Alo and its journalists have faced various forms of harassment, from stopping advertisements, filing cases, and arresting journalists to various kinds of harassment. The brutal way a fire was set at the Prothom Alo office on the night of 18 December last year presents a burning truth to the whole world of how big and grave the danger of non-partisan journalism and free speech can be in this country.