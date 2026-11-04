Editor’s note on Prothom Alo's 28th Anniversary
Sorry, We couldn't make everyone happy
Out of my 56 years in journalism, 28 have passed with Prothom Alo. It all began when my career in journalism started in July 1970 with the weekly Ekota. I worked as the editor of Ekota for 21 years. After that, at various times I worked at various different newspapers and magazines. As a contributor, as a columnist, in the '70s and '80s, I wrote for Sangbad, Ajker Kagoj, the weekly Sachitra Sandhani, Khoborer Kagoj, Muldhara, and the English weekly Dhaka Courier, among others. In February 1992, I began working as the editor of Bhorer Kagoj. For more than six years, I practiced journalism with new thinking for new times at Bhorer Kagoj. Then on 4 November 1998, we started Prothom Alo.
My direct connection with Sangbad began in the early '60s. However, from 1954, I was a reader of Sangbad pasted on the walls. At home, we kept Dainik Azad. My main interest was in the sports pages. The Sangbad office was then on Bangshal Road in Old Dhaka. We lived in Bangshal. In the '60s, I wrote poetry and features in Sangbad. Counting from there, my time in journalism or writing goes beyond 63 years.
My first lessons in politics came during my college years. On 1 February 1962, I directly joined the anti-Ayub student strike at Dhaka University. At that time, I was a student at Dhaka College. From that day till the next approximately 30 years, I was directly involved with student politics and national politics. I joined the Liberation War after taking part in the student movement against Pakistan’s military rule and the cultural and political movements of the 1960s.
Through my involvement in the evolving political landscape and the ups and downs of post-independence Bangladesh, journalism and politics have become inseparable parts of my life. In the flow of political events, there have been small and big successes and failures, as well as great victories and defeats! Just as we have seen major successes in the nation's journey, we have also witnessed significant failures. At times, we have exaggerated small failures and become distressed, desperately seeking direction. At other times, we have found joy even in the smallest successes, cherishing them as great achievements.
Now, standing on the golden age of over 80, with 63 years as a direct witness of the country's politics and 30 years as an active participant, I can say—there has been confusion as well as real reasons for disappointment; but disappointment is not the final word. The clouds always have a silver lining. The sun is behind the clouds, it has to be. Therefore, I still dream of a beautiful future. Realizing the dream of a beautiful country, a beautiful society is not easy; the task is tough, requiring a long time, but the invincible strength and infinite possibilities of the unified people of this country make the difficult possible.
This is where journalism comes in. This is where the responsibility of newspapers lies. This is what journalists have to do. To be companions in the relentless struggle of the people of the country to advance. There is a famous sketch by Zainul Abedin. A tenacious, unbeatable man is pushing the wheel of a bullock cart. The name of the sketch is ''Struggle". ' We, the journalists of Bangladesh, are humble companions in this struggle. Our goal is the victory of the people of Bangladesh, the victory of Bangladesh.
On 4 November 1998, we started Prothom Alo with that goal in mind. Our declared values were, and still are, to practice good journalism with professionalism, to uphold creativity, and to always stand by people with integrity. Our mind is fearless, so our head is held high. Our pen is never chained. We are independent. We are not the mouthpiece of any party; we seek the truth impartially and present it with courage after verification. We uphold the spirit of the Liberation War; our dream is a democratic Bangladesh, a Bangladesh of harmony, where the rights of all religions, classes, regions, and ethnicities are equal. We tirelessly work to protect women's rights, children's rights, and minority rights. There is no place for extremism, violence, and terrorism in our dream Bangladesh. Our pen is always active against all forms of plunder, corruption, and abuse of power.
These principles of ours are not just on paper; they exist in belief and practice. This brings us success. In no time Prothom Alo became the highest circulated daily in Bangladesh.
But the pursuit of truth is no easy. The path to truth is not strewn with flowers. The job of the media is to question power. The media is the power of the powerless, the friend of the friendless, the voice of the voiceless, the weapon of the weaponless. Power does not like it. In the 28-year journey of Prothom Alo, almost all governments in power have, at times, been antagonistic towards Prothom Alo. Prothom Alo and its journalists have faced various forms of harassment, from stopping advertisements, filing cases, and arresting journalists to various kinds of harassment. The brutal way a fire was set at the Prothom Alo office on the night of 18 December last year presents a burning truth to the whole world of how big and grave the danger of non-partisan journalism and free speech can be in this country.
But Prothom Alo wants to answer any attacks, lawsuits, arrests, criticism, advertising bans, attempts to change editors and ownership either sequentially or sporadically with just one word—truth! We will continue to uphold the truth, as we have been doing for the past 28 years. As long as we keep speaking the truth and continue good journalism, no one can shake us, not even a little.
At the root of our courage is truth, and the source of this courage is the people. Millions of invincible individuals. We, Prothom Alo, have aimed to practice professional journalism as much as we have sought to be with people, setting examples of good work. Actively participating in the movement against acid terror, we were in the fight to free the country from this heinous crime. The statistics of success achieved in this area inspire us. We remain tireless in the anti-drug movement, although the statistics in this area are not encouraging.
Yet, Prothom Alo is directly associated with many personal stories of freedom from drugs. In floods, droughts, bitter winters, cyclones, Prothom Alo Trust stands with people, as with the eight ''Alor Pathshala'' schools in remote parts of the country, the Indomitable Talent Scholarships, the Unconquerable Star Scholarships, many heartfelt stories of success from the Rana Plaza Support Fund. Young students from tea-garden shanties or the homes for the homeless in Mirpur, are becoming doctors, engineers, BCS officers; some are even going abroad to reputed universities for higher education, journeying forward like travelers carrying light through the dark. The friends from Bondhushava are constantly setting countless examples of good work.
Kishor Alo lights the lamp of knowledge for children and teenagers, the popularity of science magazines like Bigganchinta makes us hopeful, and the praise for Prothoma Publications' 983 selected books reassures us—thecpeople still read printed books. The Mathematics Olympiad is not just the largest mathematics festival in the world; it brings back numerous medals, including gold, from the World Olympiad, and the winners are now leading in various countries worldwide.
The Health Olympiad has brought international recognition to Prothom Alo. From the GPA-5 festivals, millions of students return with a pledge to be upright persons. Through organising the Celebrity Awards, Year’s Best Athlete Awards, Agricultural Awards, Teacher Appreciation, University Football, and Women's Football League, we want to say—Prothom Alo is with everything good. Not only that, we must continually create examples of good work alongside encouraging good deeds.
Now, more than 80 years old, looking back on my life, I realise how indebted we are to readers, and people in general. We are infinitely grateful. You have made Prothom Alo the No. 1 paper, the No. 1 website, positioned Prothom Alo’s Facebook page at the top, and distinguished Prothom Alo in various social media. Prothom Alo has received numerous international awards and recognitions. We cannot thank you enough.
Dear readers, your love and support are our courage and inspiration. Every day, our belief strengthens that honest, courageous, and impartial journalism earns people's love; and with the love of the people, no attack, propaganda, or slander, no setting in flames can shake us even a little. Not only do we become victims of attacks, that’s only a small part of the story—we are also blessed and showered with the love of well-wishing people and organisations at home and abroad. This fortifies our belief—truth cannot be burned. We thank our innumerable readers, writers, advertisers, hawkers, agents, staff, and well-wishers.
Our steadfastness, our professionalism, our courage to speak the truth and practice it will inevitably leave some disappointed. They may be frustrated or even offended.
In Kazi Nazrul Islam's poem ‘Amar Koifiot’ (In My Defence), he said:
“Friend! You did not value me, but the royal government did!
Whatever I write they take as 'invaluable', 'priceless'!
Have you heard that, the royal guards always circle around?”
Rabindranath Tagore in his poem ‘Subujer Obhijan’ (The Green Expedition) depicted the situation precisely:
“In your conflict, they will get angry,
Wake from slumber and rush hurriedly,
Seizing this chance, awake from sleep,
Fight lies with truth righteously.”
There will indeed be a battle between truth and lies. Lies become agitated when truth triumphs.
This group of disappointed, angry, annoyed people does change. Whenever our writing goes against someone’s interest, they may come charging.
What do we say to them?
Sorry, we can't keep everyone happy. (In fact, we don't want to make everyone happy. That’s not our job.)
Sorry, we couldn’t agree on everything. (Actually, we don't want to be in agreement on everything. Different opinions are the driving force of a vibrant society.)
Sorry, we couldn’t remain silent about irregularities. (A media’s role is not to stay silent on irregularities.)
And, sorry, we haven’t stopped despite a hundred attacks. (Because we know, millions of readers and the country’s people are with us. The assaults from the forces of darkness have not stopped us and never will.)
Not just sarcasm, let me say a serious sorry too. Along our 28-year journey, we have at times made mistakes, and upon realising them, we have expressed remorse and corrected them. Yet, we sincerely apologise for our unintentional mistakes. Dear readers, we apologise for our faults.
But there is no apology, no concession to injustice. We have remained steadfast for 28 years, and we will continue to be.
The way of publishing media will change in the future, platforms will change, but truth is like the morning sun; it will not change. We will continue to reveal and uphold the truth.