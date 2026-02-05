Altaf Parvez's column
Political parties make extensive promises on policy issues
Only a few days remain before the election. Campaigning is now at its peak. As in previous elections, political parties have once again placed many policy promises before the public.
Some parties have already announced their election manifestos. Others are still in the process of doing so. However, the campaign battle is not confined to the framework of manifestos. Instead, the main two or three electoral forces are keeping society absorbed in personal attacks and cultural controversies.
Even so, the policy pledges do give us a sense of how different political parties envision the country. Their areas of agreement and disagreement are also becoming clearer.
The BNP informed the nation long ago about its “31-point” reform proposal. Jamaat-e-Islami also announced a 31-point “policy” some time ago and released its full manifesto on 4 February. Their ally, the NCP, has presented a manifesto with “36 points.” Left-wing contenders are also outlining their policy positions through booklets and leaflets. At a preliminary glance, all parties have given priority to economic issues in their policies.
Jamaat wants a knowledge-based economy
On the economy, the BNP has said it will strive for a fair distribution of wealth and opportunities and will not compromise on corruption. It has also spoken of ensuring fair wages in line with inflation. On agriculture, the party has promised to gradually establish government procurement centres for agricultural products in every union.
On the other hand, at its recent “Policy Summit,” Jamaat said it wants to transform a labour-based economy into a knowledge-based one. It has proposed reducing the current rates of income tax and VAT to 19 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. Although this would reduce state revenue, Jamaat said it would not increase gas, electricity and water charges for industries over the next three years. The party has also pledged to give workers a 10 per cent ownership stake in industrial enterprises.
The NCP has promised to set the national minimum wage at Tk 100 per hour. It has also said it will ensure food security by increasing domestic seed research, preservation and distribution capacity. The NCP has pledged to make effluent treatment plants (ETPs) mandatory in factories to make industries environmentally friendly. It has also promised to raise the tax–GDP ratio to 12 per cent and invest the additional revenue in education and health, as well as to build a “cashless economy.”
The left-wing CPB has said controlling prices of essentials will be its top priority. It will treat the creation of artificial shortages of consumer goods as a serious crime. Islami Andolan has announced a monthly allowance of Tk 5,000 for the extreme poor.
BNP promises 5 per cent of GDP for education
Education and youth have received significant attention in many parties’ policy pledges in this election. Among the major parties, Jamaat’s promises on education go further than BNP’s. The BNP has said it will allocate 5 per cent of GDP to education in the national budget. Jamaat has promised to provide interest-free education loans of Tk 10,000 per month to 100,000 students based on merit and need.
To accelerate women’s education, Jamaat has proposed merging Eden College, Badrunnesa College and Home Economics College in Dhaka to form a women’s university. It has also pledged to provide market-oriented skills training to 10 million youths within five years. Another promise is to establish a “Job Youth Bank” in every district.
The NCP has proposed forming an Education Reform Commission to rationally integrate all existing streams and methods of education. It has also pledged to implement a separate pay scale for teachers and to nationalise 75 per cent of MPO-listed educational institutions within five years. Islami Andolan has said it will nationalise all educational institutions if given the opportunity.
The CPB has said it will reduce the commercialisation of education and emphasise science-based learning. It has also pledged to make education free up to the secondary level if elected.
Health has also emerged as a key sector in almost all parties’ pledges. BNP’s 31-point plan includes introducing a health card for everyone and allocating 5 per cent of GDP to health in the national budget. Jamaat has promised to establish 64 specialised hospitals in 64 districts. The NCP has proposed digital health cards and a health insurance system for all citizens. In CPB’s health policy, priority is given to access to safe water and sanitation, along with reducing the prices of medicines.
Islami Andolan to prioritise Shariah
If elected, BNP has proposed several state reforms, including introducing a non-partisan caretaker government during elections and building an inclusive, non-discriminatory and harmonious society. It also wants an upper house in parliament. BNP has said it will prioritise women in parliamentary nominations and take steps to increase women’s representation in local government. This time it has nominated 10 women candidates, though that is less than 5 per cent of its total candidates.
Although Jamaat’s lack of women candidates has sparked widespread debate, it said at its recent Policy Summit that it will not tolerate discrimination against women in social, economic and political participation. Jamaat’s ally NCP has said it will ensure direct elections to 100 reserved seats in the lower house to strengthen women’s empowerment.
The CPB has said that within six months of being elected, it will reform family and inheritance laws to reduce legal discrimination against women and raise reserved seats for women in parliament to one-third. Islami Andolan has said it will give women “not only equal rights but priority,” but also clearly stated that it will prioritise Shariah in all aspects of state governance.
Defence and foreign policy
Defence issues appear in many parties’ platforms. BNP has said it will modernise and strengthen the armed forces. The NCP has proposed creating a reserve force twice the size of the regular forces. On the environment, the NCP has made specific proposals, including shutting down polluting brick kilns, promoting clean vehicles and green technology, generating at least 25 per cent of electricity from renewable sources within five years, and introducing electric vehicles in 40 per cent of government procurement.
The CPB has said it will take strict action against individuals and industries responsible for water, soil and air pollution and prioritise renewable energy.
On foreign policy, the NCP has said it will approach international organisations and courts over border killings by India, fair sharing of transboundary river waters, and bringing back Sheikh Hasina and other Awami League leaders. BNP, on the other hand, has said it will give the highest priority to Bangladesh’s national interest, sovereignty and security in all foreign relations.
Although many parties have promised large state spending across sectors, little emphasis has been placed on increasing revenue through tax reform and mobilising domestic resources. Still, these policy pledges are undoubtedly contributing to a qualitative improvement in Bangladesh’s electoral politics. That progress, however, will be undermined if a violence-free electoral environment is not maintained. For a peaceful election, voters are looking to the government and the Election Commission.
*Altaf Parvez is a researcher
#The opinions expressed are the author’s own.
#This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam