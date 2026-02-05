Political parties make extensive promises on policy issues

Only a few days remain before the election. Campaigning is now at its peak. As in previous elections, political parties have once again placed many policy promises before the public.

Some parties have already announced their election manifestos. Others are still in the process of doing so. However, the campaign battle is not confined to the framework of manifestos. Instead, the main two or three electoral forces are keeping society absorbed in personal attacks and cultural controversies.

Even so, the policy pledges do give us a sense of how different political parties envision the country. Their areas of agreement and disagreement are also becoming clearer.

The BNP informed the nation long ago about its “31-point” reform proposal. Jamaat-e-Islami also announced a 31-point “policy” some time ago and released its full manifesto on 4 February. Their ally, the NCP, has presented a manifesto with “36 points.” Left-wing contenders are also outlining their policy positions through booklets and leaflets. At a preliminary glance, all parties have given priority to economic issues in their policies.