Dhaka’s waste is not a burden, it’s a resource

Everyday nearly 7000 tonnes of waste is generated in Dhaka city. But only a little of the waste is being recycled or reused. The rest ends up in drains, burning in open air or piling up in landfills.

In 2019–2020, the per capita waste generation in Dhaka was estimated at 0.72 kilograms per day, as reported in the Waste Management Report 2019–2020 by Dhaka South City Corporation. This figure reflects a rising trend over recent years—up from 0.65 kg per day in 2018–2019 and 0.575 kg per day in 2017–2018. Dhaka continues to significant challenges in managing its rapidly increasing waste generation. A key challenge is the limited access to proper waste disposal services, with only about 37 per cent of waste being collected in Dhaka.