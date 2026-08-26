What is the path to overcoming crisis and achieving energy security?

Due to the war in the Middle East, major disruptions in the global energy supply have occurred. Energy is now not only crucial for the economy but also a significant geopolitical issue. As a result, various countries around the world are at risk of energy crises. However, the current energy crisis did not appear suddenly. In 2021, as the global economy started to recover post-COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for energy rapidly increased, but the supply did not rise correspondingly. The situation became even more difficult when the Ukraine war began in 2022. After the war in the Middle East started on 28 February this year, the situation worsened further.

The global situation has impacted Bangladesh's current energy crisis. However, blaming external factors alone does not provide the complete picture; instead, the global crisis has exposed the longstanding weaknesses in our energy sector more clearly.

Sufficient investment has not been made in gas exploration in the country. Production from existing gas fields is declining, and dependency on imported energy has increased. There has not been enough diversification in energy sources. There are weaknesses in the transmission and distribution of gas and electricity as well. The use of renewable energy has not increased significantly. Although electricity generation capacity has increased, adequate fuel arrangements have not been made to run power plants. As a result, Bangladesh faces not only a fuel shortage but also energy security issues.