In which direction are we headed?

It's been five months since the last time we've become independent. We are a really independence-loving nation. We became independent once in 1947. And just within a few days we felt that we were being discriminated against, we were being victimised. So we took up so many movements to change our lot. People have to die in a movement. No movement gains momentum without a few dead bodies. Then through the 1971 liberation war and a lot of bloodshed, we became independent once more. But then we realised that other than changing the father of the nation, we had failed to change anything. We still have the belief firmly ingrained within us that if there is a nation, it has to have a father.

We'll have to count to see how many times we became independent after 1971. On 15 August 1975 we declared the sons of our soil had liberated the country. We have been the satellite of another country and now we would shine as a full-fledged planet.

Becoming independent was not enough. We wanted democracy too. We had been through all sorts of democracy rehearsals. Mujibist democracy, democracy of the downtrodden, development democracy. That did not satisfy us. We became independent again in 1990. For the three months of Shahbuddin Ahmed's caretaker government, we were indeed independent. Then we reverted to monarchy which we had lost to the East India Company. We had seen the rule of the Mughals and the Pathans in this region back in the day. That returned -- sometimes the Mughals ruling, sometimes the Pathans.