July Charter: How to avoid divisions through a referendum

If the July Charter can be legitimised through a referendum, the implementation of its reform proposals by political parties will likely become much smoother. More importantly, such a process would make political parties directly accountable to the people, who could then rightfully claim ownership of the Charter. This, in turn, would enhance public participation in governance and help restore trust in the political parties that has long been missing from Bangladesh’s political culture.

A referendum can serve as an effective means to foster trust and accountability between citizens and political parties. Bangladesh’s past experiences, albeit mixed, with referendums have shown that they can be powerful instruments for gaining public legitimacy when conducted fairly and transparently. Some analysts, however, caution that a referendum might deepen existing political divisions if it is not managed prudently.

For these reasons, the proposal to hold a referendum on the July Charter has sparked extensive debate across political circles. Concerns have been raised over both constitutional and legal constraints as well as the timing and process of such a vote. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies have argued that the referendum should be held on the same day as the national election in February, while Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have proposed that it be conducted beforehand. Although the NCP initially supported a pre-election referendum, the practicality of such haste must be carefully examined.