How should we view the cabinet reshuffle and new appointments?

At the first Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had instructed each ministry to submit a 180-day action plan. We can assume that he regarded six months as a period for assessing the ministries’ performance and efficiency.

The BNP government has completed six months. We do not know the outcome of any assessment of the performance of the ministries or ministers, nor do we know how the Prime Minister conducted such an assessment, or whether he conducted one at all. However, at the six-month mark, we saw changes in the Cabinet.

In reality, this is less a more or an expansion rather than reshuffle of the Cabinet. The Prime Minister has appointed four new ministers and two state ministers. The responsibilities of one ministry have been changed. One minister has been removed from his post and made an adviser to the Prime Minister.

As a result, the size of the Cabinet has increased. The number of Cabinet members now stands at 51. In addition, there are 13 advisers and special assistants holding the rank of minister or state minister. Altogether, that makes 64. This is the second-largest Cabinet in Bangladesh’s history. During the Awami League government after 2008, the Cabinet at one point grew to 70 members.