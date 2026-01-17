Referendum: Why the interim govt seeks a ‘Yes’ vote to win

According to Syeda Rizwana Hasan, political parties have failed to implement essential reforms because of their preoccupation with retaining power, safeguarding their own interests, and resisting changes in mindset. This, she argued, ultimately necessitated the assumption of responsibility by an interim government, compelling the people, particularly the younger generation, to step forward to bring about change (Bangla Tribune, 12 December 2024).

Judged against Bangladesh’s political trajectory, these arguments are not without merit. However, a review of history shows that it is not entirely true to say that no reform initiatives whatsoever were undertaken over the past five decades. Bangladesh has, in fact, seen a number of positive initiatives in the past, many of which were subsequently repealed or altered.

Can anyone guarantee that, even if a ‘Yes’ vote prevails in the referendum, no one will ever attempt to roll back fundamental positive reforms in the future? In other words, can it be assured that fascism or authoritarian rule will never return?

2.

Reforms can only be sustainable if the people themselves gradually learn to internalise them and become aware of their impact on everyday life. Encouraging people merely to vote ‘Yes’ will not, by itself, prevent the return of authoritarianism.

It is not appropriate for the government to publicly express distrust of political parties. After all, these very parties have, from the outset, participated seriously and intensively in the government-organised reform-focused discussions. In addition to taking part in the National Consensus Commission dialogues, the parties have debated reform issues within their own forums and various civic platforms, and have even attempted, where necessary, to make concessions.