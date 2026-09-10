Badhon is not the first victim. Who will be next?

Badhon had been a vocal activist during the anti-fascist movement in 2024 that ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her party, Awami League, from power after 15 years of oppression, corruption and a politics of fear. While many in the cultural sphere had made millions as Hasina sycophants, Badhon took to the streets. She was brash, bold and outspoken.

Many Awami League loyalists fled the country with the money they had made, unwilling to face the consequences of their alleged crimes. And it was such political grifters who, as evidence shows, attacked Badhon in that park. They physically assaulted her, abused her and shoved her around, reportedly not even sparing her terrified little nephew. They called her a terror of the August movement and hurled insults at her.

Who were these despicable attackers? They were reportedly Awami League activists in Italy, and several have since been identified.