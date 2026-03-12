Ordinances of interim govt: First parliamentary session and future of reforms

The time during our interim government was like riding a fantastic roller coaster. There was excitement, thrill, and joy, along with uncertainty. However, we had a few specific goals, and we tried to achieve them while riding this unfamiliar roller coaster.

Our primary goals were threefold—justice, reform, and election. Among these, with the new parliament session approaching on 12 March, reform issues have become the most significant. During our tenure, these reforms were carried out through ordinances. These ordinances will become ineffective and meaningless if the parliament does not accept them within 30 days of its first session. Turning these ordinances into laws by the parliament is not difficult for the government since they do not amend any constitutional clauses or contain any provisions contrary to the constitution. However, the importance of these reforms carried out through ordinances is no less than constitutional reforms.

During the interim government's tenure, a total of 133 ordinances were drafted and issued. Among these, 14 were related to changing the names of various institutions. Almost all of the remaining 119 ordinances were reform-oriented. One-third of them (38) were drafted by the Ministry of Law.