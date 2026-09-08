Is Imran Khan going to meet the same fate as Bhutto?

Like Imran Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was once a favourite of Pakistan's military bureaucracy. Bhutto ran into trouble when he clashed with Kissinger over the nuclear bomb. As a consequence, in July 1977, he was first ousted from power and shortly thereafter imprisoned. Just a few hours before the military coup, Bhutto was having a chat with General Zia-ul-Haq. Even after his ouster, he couldn't comprehend what was about to happen.

In September 1977, Bhutto was detained. The world knows what followed. In March 1978, he was sentenced to death. The order was finally confirmed by the High Court on 24 March of the following year. It was executed in the second week of the following month at Rawalpindi Prison. Tyrants have a fear of history. General Zia demolished that prison in Rawalpindi in 1988, replacing it with what is now ‘Jinnah Park’.