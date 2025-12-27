Tarique Rahman completes process of voter registration and national identity card

BNP had previously announced that Tarique Rahman would complete the necessary formalities to become a registered voter on 27 December, and the Election Commission had made preparations accordingly.

Around 1 p.m., Tarique Rahman went to the Election Training Institute building located behind the Election Commission. On the ground floor of the building, there is a room where services related to NIDs are provided for expatriates and prominent individuals. In that room, Tarique Rahman had his photograph taken, provided ten fingerprints, recorded his iris scan, and signed the necessary documents. Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed was present at the time.

Earlier on Saturday morning, at Agargaon in Dhaka, NID Wing DIG A.S.M. Humayun Kabir told journalists that to become a voter, the individual’s photograph, iris scan, and fingerprints are taken. These are uploaded to the Election Commission’s database and cross-matched with the information of voters stored in the data center. Afterwards, a number is generated. This process is done through software. It is not possible to specify exactly how long the process will take. For some people it may take five hours, seven hours, or ten hours, or even longer in certain cases, while for others it may take slightly less time.