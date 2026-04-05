Can Bangladesh attain Sustainable Development Goals by 2030?

Although rising GDP growth and expanding financial inclusion signal progress, these gains have not translated into equitable benefits. The continued presence of modern slavery indicators, alongside weakening labor rights protections, reveals serious structural weaknesses in the labor market. Infrastructure development has accelerated in Bangladesh, with notable improvements in rural road connectivity and growing mobile broadband subscriptions. But weak performance in the logistics performance index suggests inefficiencies in infrastructure quality and service delivery (SDG 9). More critically, indicators such as low research and development (R&D) expenditure, limited academic output, and declining patent applications reveal a significant innovation deficit.

Achieving SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) requires a fundamental commitment to minimizing disparities across society. However, indicators such as the Gini coefficient and Palma ratio reveal a growing concentration of income and wealth within a small segment of the population, raising serious concerns about the inclusiveness of development. Despite sustained economic growth, inequality in Bangladesh continues to widen.

Rapid urbanization is advancing faster than the country’s capacity to manage it, leaving a significant portion of the urban population living in slum conditions with inadequate housing and basic services. Poor air quality, limited access to public transportation, and gaps in essential urban services pose serious challenges to achieving SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities). At the same time, SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) remains largely unmet, driven by weak waste management systems and growing plastic pollution.

Bangladesh faces a growing paradox under SDG 13 (Climate Action). Despite being one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, its CO₂ emissions from fossil fuel use and cement production continue to rise, alongside increasing greenhouse gas emissions embedded in imports. These environmental pressures are further reflected in SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land). Limited marine protected areas and declining ocean health indicators highlight inadequate conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems, while unsustainable fishing practices—particularly overexploitation and trawling—pose serious threats to marine biodiversity. On land, the situation is equally concerning, with low coverage of protected terrestrial and freshwater areas and a declining Red List Index indicating growing ecological stress. Institutional challenges under SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) further complicate progress.

Declining scores in the Corruption Perceptions Index, limited access to justice, delays in administrative processes, and restrictions reflected in the Press Freedom Index point to systemic weaknesses. Last but not least, SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) highlights critical gaps in financing and global cooperation. Declining government spending on health and education, combined with weak domestic revenue mobilization, underscores fiscal constraints. The combination of the Sustainable Development Report and Bangladesh’s SDG Tracker is showing the following overall trends in the path of achieving goals.

