Opinion
Can Bangladesh attain Sustainable Development Goals by 2030?
In today’s world, reducing inequality and ensuring inclusive development have become priorities. To meet this need, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) must be achieved. In September 2015, the United Nations (UN) set 17 goals and 169 associated targets to build a discrimination-free, peaceful and prosperous world by 2030. Together, they address a wide range of challenges, including poverty, hunger, health, education, inequality, and environmental sustainability. The goals and associated targets were developed through a broad international consultation process, and all the world leaders agreed to move forward this agenda.
Bangladesh is among the countries that have embraced this agenda, integrating the SDGs into its long-term planning and sectoral strategies while taking steps to adapt the targets to its national context, improve monitoring systems, and allocate resources for implementation. Yet, despite this commitment, achieving the 2030 targets will require sustained policy focus, stronger institutions, and faster progress across key areas.
SDG Index Dashboard clearly shows that significant challenges remain to reach the target. As global and domestic challenges continue to evolve, timely delivery of the SDGs remains critical for Bangladesh to ensure equitable growth, reduce disparities, and secure long-term economic and social stability.
Between 2000 and 2015, Bangladesh demonstrated notable progress in achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), emerging as one of the leading performers among low-income countries (at least in the top 3 among South Asian countries). Despite economic constraints, the country made measurable gains in key indicators—extreme poverty declined significantly, female participation in education improved, and both under-five mortality and maternal mortality rates were reduced at a pace recognised globally. These achievements positioned Bangladesh as a widely cited “Global Success Story” by the UN.
However, the shift from the MDGs to the SDGs presents a more complex challenge. According to recent data from the SDG Transformation Center (as of 28 March 2026), Bangladesh is ranked 114th globally with an SDG Index score of 63.88, placing it behind several South Asian peers such as the Maldives (rank 53, score 73.96), Bhutan (74, 70.52), and Nepal (85, 68.58). While Bangladesh maintains a relatively strong spillover score of 96.30, its overall ranking indicates slower progress across many SDG indicators.
Bangladesh’s SDG performance must go beyond comfortable headline rankings and confront the realities hidden within the sub-targets of the 17 goals. Aggregate scores may create an illusion of steady progress, but they often obscure deep-rooted disparities and uneven gains across sectors. It is at the level of these sub-targets that the real story unfolds. Relying on broad indices, risks masking policy failures and delaying corrective action. A data-driven examination of these indicators is therefore not just necessary, but urgent.
Over the past two decades, there has been undeniable progress toward SDG 1 (No Poverty) in reducing poverty, but the pace has slowed, and vulnerability remains widespread. While the extreme poverty rate measured at $2.15 per day shows signs of improvement, the rising poverty headcount at $3.65 per day indicates a more troubling reality—large segments of the population are still economically vulnerable.
Bangladesh’s performance on SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) reveals a very uneven landscape. The prevalence of undernourishment continues to increase, while minimum dietary diversity among young children remains stagnant, pointing to systemic gaps in food quality rather than availability. Regarding SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), we are far from achieving the target.
The incidence of tuberculosis stays high, and the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs)—including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes—is growing, as reflected in elevated age-standardised mortality rates. Environmental health risks, especially air pollution, continue to significantly contribute to mortality. Furthermore, systemic weaknesses are evident in indicators like the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) index, which suggests limited access to comprehensive healthcare services.
Rapid urbanization is advancing faster than the country’s capacity to manage it, leaving a significant portion of the urban population living in slum conditions with inadequate housing and basic services. Poor air quality, limited access to public transportation, and gaps in essential urban services pose serious challenges to achieving SDG 11
Improvements in the literacy rate suggest progress at the surface level, yet deeper indicators reveal systemic weaknesses. To date, pre-primary participation remains limited, depriving children of foundational learning at a critical stage. High dropout rates and weak retention in primary and secondary schools, as well as substandard quality in tertiary institutions, are major challenges to achieving SDG 4 (Quality Education).
Increased female participation in education and gradual gains in labor force engagement signal positive momentum for SDG 5 (Gender Equality), yet achieving true equality remains a significant challenge. While Bangladesh has achieved meaningful gains in access to basic drinking water, these advances are increasingly undermined by groundwater contamination and poor waste management, putting SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) at risk. Moreover, inadequate sanitation coverage continues to pose a significant and unresolved challenge.
Near-universal access to electricity marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh’s progress toward SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy); however, this achievement is undermined by persistent gaps in access to clean energy. A large share of the population still relies on traditional fuels for cooking, while excessive greenhouse gas emissions and the low share of renewable energy in total consumption remain major challenges.
SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) narrative suggested by the data often appears more optimistic than the lived reality.
Although rising GDP growth and expanding financial inclusion signal progress, these gains have not translated into equitable benefits. The continued presence of modern slavery indicators, alongside weakening labor rights protections, reveals serious structural weaknesses in the labor market. Infrastructure development has accelerated in Bangladesh, with notable improvements in rural road connectivity and growing mobile broadband subscriptions. But weak performance in the logistics performance index suggests inefficiencies in infrastructure quality and service delivery (SDG 9). More critically, indicators such as low research and development (R&D) expenditure, limited academic output, and declining patent applications reveal a significant innovation deficit.
Achieving SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) requires a fundamental commitment to minimizing disparities across society. However, indicators such as the Gini coefficient and Palma ratio reveal a growing concentration of income and wealth within a small segment of the population, raising serious concerns about the inclusiveness of development. Despite sustained economic growth, inequality in Bangladesh continues to widen.
Rapid urbanization is advancing faster than the country’s capacity to manage it, leaving a significant portion of the urban population living in slum conditions with inadequate housing and basic services. Poor air quality, limited access to public transportation, and gaps in essential urban services pose serious challenges to achieving SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities). At the same time, SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) remains largely unmet, driven by weak waste management systems and growing plastic pollution.
Bangladesh faces a growing paradox under SDG 13 (Climate Action). Despite being one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, its CO₂ emissions from fossil fuel use and cement production continue to rise, alongside increasing greenhouse gas emissions embedded in imports. These environmental pressures are further reflected in SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land). Limited marine protected areas and declining ocean health indicators highlight inadequate conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems, while unsustainable fishing practices—particularly overexploitation and trawling—pose serious threats to marine biodiversity. On land, the situation is equally concerning, with low coverage of protected terrestrial and freshwater areas and a declining Red List Index indicating growing ecological stress. Institutional challenges under SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) further complicate progress.
Declining scores in the Corruption Perceptions Index, limited access to justice, delays in administrative processes, and restrictions reflected in the Press Freedom Index point to systemic weaknesses. Last but not least, SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) highlights critical gaps in financing and global cooperation. Declining government spending on health and education, combined with weak domestic revenue mobilization, underscores fiscal constraints. The combination of the Sustainable Development Report and Bangladesh’s SDG Tracker is showing the following overall trends in the path of achieving goals.
Meeting the complex challenges of the SDGs demands a clear break from fragmented progress and a shift toward a more coordinated, outcome-focused development model. Bangladesh must prioritize stronger institutions and coherent policies so that growth translates into fairness and sustainability. Investment in education, healthcare, and nutrition is critical for long-term resilience, while a faster transition to clean energy and climate-resilient infrastructure is no longer optional. Despite being far off track, a truly inclusive and well-aligned policy framework can still help redirect the country toward its SDG commitments and enable to reach the peak by the deadline.
* Md. Mehadi Hasan Sohag, Assistant Professor, Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Jagannath University
* Dr. Muhammad Sougatul Islam, Executive Director, BioTED