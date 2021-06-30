Is Dhaka a den of death?

Our beloved city of Dhaka, home to 170 million people, has now become one of the least liveable cities in the world. Is there a conspiracy or any bid to demean us? Do our ministers still think so? Anyone may fall into any danger anytime here. Even infants who have just learnt to laugh and babble along with their parents, are also not safe. The driver who dreams to be an owner of his own bus one day, may die at the steering wheel before realising his dreams. The wait of an eight-year-old daughter in Gazipur will never be over.

Last September, 40 devotees never returned after going to the mosque to offer their prayers. That gas explosion took place in that mosque at Fatullah, near Dhaka, like it happened in Mogbazar on the evening of 27 June. Before that, two friends went missing after they went wedding shopping in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar in February 2019. Fire from a gas leak turned them into ashes in the blink of an eye. They were not found among the 81 victims who were identified later. No one talks about 124 victims of Nimtali anymore now.