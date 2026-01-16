There is no room for thoughtful discourse in applause-driven politics

What isn't possible alone can be achieved by strengthening several sides together. In electoral politics, the demonstration and use of this strength is very important.

In our country, the politics of alliances started in 1954. At that time, the ruling party was the Pakistan Muslim League. It had to be removed from power. Three parties united against it—the East Pakistan Awami Muslim League, the Krishak Sramik Party, the Pakistan Nezam-e-Islam Party, the Pakistan Democratic Party, and the Pakistan Khilafat-e-Rabbani Party. They formed the United Front.

The Communist Party supported them from behind. The Communist Party was banned then. Some members of this party contested as candidates of the United Front. There was a separate electoral system in the country. Some Communist leaders were also candidates in seats reserved for minorities. Besides, there were the Pakistan Congress and Tafsili Federation on the field. All their candidates were religious minorities. They stood in 'non-Muslim' seats. 'Non-Muslim' voters voted for them.