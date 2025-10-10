Copy, paste and forget: The unnoticed impacts of AI in education

Once, completing an assignment took hours and hours of studying; now it can be done in minutes. How? Ask any student who has this experience. The reply will be “AI did it for me!”

Over time, academics are becoming increasingly dependent on AI. It has become a constant companion for students, mostly not used in an efficient way, but as a shortcut. Very useful AI tools are now being highly misused, making them shortcut learning machines. Over-reliance on tools hinders their ability to learn, research and think independently. Using AI is not inherently bad; in fact, AI is powerful. However, not knowing how to make proper use of it is a significant limitation for anyone living in the present.

If focusing on the problem, AI is not the problem. The main problem is being too lazy to learn, know and efficiently use tools. Most students are directly copying and pasting from AI platforms. Many of them do not even insert the prompts carefully. So, what happens is, AI gives points on the overall topic, without precisely focusing on what is needed. Students paste the structured points that AI provided.