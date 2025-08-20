How far have political parties progressed on reform and financial transparency?

The BNP’s report showed that between 1 January and 31 December 2024, the party earned 156.6 million taka and spent 48 million taka, leaving a surplus of 108.6 million taka now deposited in bank accounts.

Published reports also included figures for the Jatiya Party, the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, and the Gono Odhikar Parishad. In 2024, JaPa’s income was 26.43 million taka, with 17.98 million in expenditures, leaving 8.45 million in surplus. The AB Party earned 13.8 million taka. Gono Odhikar Parishad’s income was 4.6 million taka against 4.59 million in expenditure.

All of these accounts show one thing clearly: none of the parties were struggling financially; all had surpluses. This is good news. But what remains invisible is the source of these funds. Beyond small grassroots collections, who is giving lump-sum donations, and why, remains undisclosed. Parties should voluntarily reveal such contributions, and leaders should be obliged to disclose any financial support they receive personally. Doing so could reduce the widespread extortion in the name of party funding. If not eliminated entirely, it could at least be brought under the control of party leadership.

Yet the EC’s reporting format does not even ask for this information. It is hard to understand why that information is not sought. Furthermore, party registration rules clearly require all income and expenditure to be handled through bank accounts. It is astonishing, therefore, that Jamaat-e-Islami’s Secretary General, Mia Golam Parwar, signed a report stating that the party has no bank account for managing its finances.