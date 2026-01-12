In search of a responsible opposition party

There are mainly two reasons why opposition parties in Bangladesh often operate outside parliament. First, their institutional opportunities to play a meaningful role in parliament are limited and uncertain. Opposition parties are often relegated to the role of passive spectators, dependent on the government’s “grace” or “courtesy.”

There is minimal proper consultation with them before passing important laws, their role in parliamentary committees is often merely formal, and their presence in national policy-making forums is highly marginal. This culture dates back to colonial times and has continued post-independence, turning parliament into almost a rubber-stamp institution. Since 2008, parliament has increasingly taken on a one-party character, with the 2014 parliament lacking meaningful voter representation.

Second, there is a historical culture of non-cooperation in Bangladeshi politics. When opposition parties know that their voices will not be heard in parliament, their amendment proposals will not be seriously considered, and they have no effective authority to monitor government misconduct, they turn to the media and the streets as their primary political platforms. During the struggle against authoritarianism, the streets were a major tool of democracy. However, in a functioning democratic system, the streets cannot remain the central arena of regular political competition.