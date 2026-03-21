Human resources: Critical role of work in human development

Work and human development mutually reinforce one another. Employment secures income and livelihoods, reduces poverty, promotes equitable growth, and advances human development. Conversely, human development enhances health, knowledge, skills, and awareness, thereby increasing human capital and expanding people’s choices and opportunities.

However, the relationship between employment and human development is not automatic. It depends on the quality of work, the working environment, and societal valuation of labour. Mere employment is insufficient; other factors matter too. For instance, is the work dignified and safe? Do people derive satisfaction from it? Are there opportunities for advancement? Does employment maintain a balance between life and livelihood? Are men and women equally treated? Does work confer dignity and pride, and does it facilitate participation and social interaction? These factors collectively determine the qualitative value of work.