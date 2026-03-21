Opinion
Human resources: Critical role of work in human development
Work and human development mutually reinforce one another. Employment secures income and livelihoods, reduces poverty, promotes equitable growth, and advances human development. Conversely, human development enhances health, knowledge, skills, and awareness, thereby increasing human capital and expanding people’s choices and opportunities.
However, the relationship between employment and human development is not automatic. It depends on the quality of work, the working environment, and societal valuation of labour. Mere employment is insufficient; other factors matter too. For instance, is the work dignified and safe? Do people derive satisfaction from it? Are there opportunities for advancement? Does employment maintain a balance between life and livelihood? Are men and women equally treated? Does work confer dignity and pride, and does it facilitate participation and social interaction? These factors collectively determine the qualitative value of work.
To strengthen the link between work and human development, employment must be socially and environmentally responsible. Work becomes meaningfully connected to human development when it transcends personal gain and contributes to social objectives—such as reducing poverty and inequality, fostering social cohesion, and promoting culture and civilisation.
However, the relationship between employment and human development is not automatic. It depends on the quality of work, the working environment, and societal valuation of labour. Mere employment is insufficient; other factors matter too.
Conversely, inequality and violence in the workplace diminish the relevance of work and weaken its connection to human development. The most visible form of workplace inequality exists between men and women, in terms of position, pay, and treatment. Discrimination based on race, ethnicity, or disability is also prevalent. Violence—including threats, physical assault, and verbal abuse—further undermines the developmental impact of work.
In contexts of conflict and post-conflict, the significance of work is diminished, and human development is reduced to mere survival. Certain types of work are actively harmful to human development; millions are employed in tasks that limit their life choices. Millions endure abusive and exploitative labour, violating fundamental human rights and dignity, such as child labour, forced labour, and trafficked labour.
Globally, over seven billion people engage in various forms of work contributing to human progress. Approximately one billion agricultural workers and over 500 million family farms produce more than 80 per cent of the world’s food, essential for nutrition and health. Eight million workers in the health and education sectors enhance human capabilities. Over one billion service-sector workers contribute to human advancement.
In China and India, 23 million jobs in clean energy sectors support global environmental sustainability. The social value of work extends beyond individual benefit: over 450 million entrepreneurs drive innovation and creativity, and nearly 60 million paid domestic workers provide essential care. Childcare work prepares children for the future.
Yet, significant deprivation persists. The global unemployment rate is nearly 5 per cent, equating to 190 million people without work. Youth unemployment exceeds 12 per cent—more than double the overall rate. Over 240 million workers live in extreme poverty, earning less than US$2.15 per day. Vast human potential remains untapped.
More than 1.5 billion people are employed in vulnerable conditions, and approximately 138 million children are child labourers, including 79 million boys and 59 million girls. In 2024, around 28 million people were in forced labour, generating nearly $23.6 billion for those controlling such labour. Decent work is in decline worldwide. These facts underscore the imperative to maximise human potential to accelerate human progress and address persistent deprivation.
The world of work is also rapidly changing—definitions, scope, and processes of work are evolving. The primary drivers are globalisation and the information technology revolution. Global trade in goods and services now exceeds $35 trillion, more than double the volume a decade ago.
Ultimately, enhancing human development through work requires clear policies and effective implementation strategies. Such policies should create employment opportunities, secure workers’ rights and welfare, and include targeted measures for specific groups
Over 900 million mobile connections exist worldwide, and over 600 million people use the internet for communication. These changes create opportunities, but also risks. There are winners and losers. Forty-five million people are employed in global value chains, including 19 million women. For skilled workers, this is an optimal time; for unskilled workers, it is precarious.
Ultimately, enhancing human development through work requires clear policies and effective implementation strategies. Such policies should create employment opportunities, secure workers’ rights and welfare, and include targeted measures for specific groups, such as persons with disabilities. Innovative approaches are also possible. For example, countries can centre national employment strategies within their development planning. Employment has long been sidelined in development discourse; it is time to restore it to the centre.
Similarly, reliance on growth-driven employment has often failed in many countries, resulting in “jobless growth.” Instead, emphasis should shift to employment-driven growth, creating productive and adequately remunerated jobs in low-income communities. This approach boosts demand, generates further employment, and creates a positive, upward cycle of employment and growth.
We live in an unequal, unstable, and unsustainable world. Its instability stems from natural disasters, economic and financial crises, and violent extremism. There is also ongoing concern over planetary sustainability. In addressing these challenges, work can play a pivotal role—but it must be decent, sustainable, and equitable, respecting workers’ rights and ensuring their safety.
* Selim Jahan, former Director, Human Development Reports Office, UNDP
* The opinions expressed are the author’s own