Where interim govt has succeeded and where it has failed

On 5 August 2024, Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in a mass uprising and fled to India. On 8 August, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus. According to the announced schedule, the national parliamentary election will be held on 12 February 2026. The interim government will end its duties by handing over power to the elected government. If the election is conducted fairly, freely, and impartially, it will be considered the greatest and most historic success of the interim government.

On the same day, a referendum will be held to determine whether the proposed constitutional reform and election system reform "July Charter" are acceptable to the people. If the ''Yes'' vote wins in the referendum, it will create an obligation for the next elected parliament to implement these proposals. Both initiatives are the main historical missions of the interim government. If implemented, the threat of re-establishing autocratic rule in Bangladesh's politics will be significantly reduced.

However, the reality remains that by not allowing the Awami League, whose activities are now banned, to participate in the elections, some questions regarding the election’s acceptability persist. There is strong opposition among political parties and student leaders who led the mass uprising on this issue. The Awami League shows no remorse. At the same time, the fallen autocrat Sheikh Hasina is desperate to keep the leadership of the Awami League under her control at any cost.