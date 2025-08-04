Interim government: How can it meet its commitment?

To change laws, a parliament is required. Since this government does not have an elected parliament, it can attempt to organise parliamentary elections and, through that elected body, enact the necessary legislation. But changing laws alone will not be enough to prevent a return to dictatorship. Fundamental constitutional reform is required to restore a balance of power.

It is under the current constitution that members of parliament take their oath, and therefore, they do not have the mandate to alter the constitution fundamentally. Their power extends only to amendments. Fundamental reforms to the constitution can only be made by an especially empowered body of elected representatives, what is known as a constituent assembly.

Since it is not drafting an entirely new constitution, we may also refer to this body as a constitutional reform assembly. The purpose of electing a constituent assembly is either to draft a new constitution or to carry out fundamental reforms of the existing one.

That means if the interim government merely holds an election to transfer power, it does not fulfill its full mandate. But if it holds an election for a constituent assembly to reform the constitution, then it sets the path toward fulfilling its responsibility.

However, the problem remains that even if a constituent assembly is elected, that alone may not be enough to prevent the return of autocracy, because the elected representatives in that assembly may choose not to prioritise that goal.