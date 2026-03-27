US and the Israel-Iran war: Exiting the escalatory trap

The US and Israel war is raging through the fourth week as President Donald Trump issued a second ultimatum, the countdown beginning on 24 March 2026. What began on 1 April 2024, with the Israeli strike on Iran's embassy in Damascus, a sovereign violation tantamount to an act of war, has since spiraled into a regional inferno. As smoke engulfs the US's strategic interests, a bitter truth is emerging. the United States is no longer the principal actor in the Middle East. It has become a variable in the Middle Eastern geopolitical equation written by Israel.

Over the past two years, the world has witnessed a masterclass in coercive alliance management. Through a series of calculated, unilateral escalatory action, each one timed to exploit America’s political vulnerabilities. Israel has systematically dismantled the Biden (and now current) administration’s Middle East policy implying-Israel’s actions, particularly April 2024 onward, consistently undermined the stated objectives of both the Biden administration and his successor regarding the Middle East, hijacked US military assets i.e.

Israel, through its escalations, seized effective control over the deployment and use of American military assets, turning them into instruments of Israeli strategy, and transformed the US from a stabilising superpower into a reactive co-belligerent.