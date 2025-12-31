Opinion
Khaleda Zia: An unparalleled example of struggle, courage and patriotism
The death of Begum Khaleda Zia is an irreparable loss for Bangladesh, its people and even for the wider world, a loss that cannot easily be filled. She stood as a singular example of struggle, courage, genuine patriotism, integrity and principled leadership in the country’s political landscape. For me, imagining Bangladesh without her is deeply difficult.
Khaleda Zia’s entry into politics occurred under extraordinary circumstances. She was essentially a homemaker, devoted to managing her household and raising her children. Following the tragic assassination of her husband, president Ziaur Rahman, in 1981, she entered politics in the interest of party unity. Seven months after his death, she formally became a party member and began actively participating in political life.
When Begum Zia stepped into politics, Bangladesh was under the authoritarian rule of military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad. In that hostile environment, she launched an uncompromising struggle for democracy. Although she initially lacked experience in addressing public rallies, she quickly acquired that skill and soon emerged as a charismatic leader. People embraced her wholeheartedly, and her leadership deeply stirred the emotions and aspirations of ordinary citizens.
Begum Zia understood that participating in elections under Ershad would only legitimise autocratic rule. For this reason, she did not take part in any election held during the Ershad era. Notably, however, both the Awami League and Jamaat-e-Islami participated in the 1986 election. Ordinarily, one would not expect identical political decisions from the Awami League and Jamaat. Yet, in the pursuit of political legitimacy, Jamaat perhaps chose to follow the Awami League’s path.
Under Khaleda Zia’s leadership, the then seven-party alliance, alongside the Awami League-led eight-party alliance under Sheikh Hasina and a five-party leftist alliance, continued the movement against Ershad. Ultimately, in 1990, Ershad fell following a mass uprising by students and the general public, coupled with the withdrawal of support by the armed forces. Throughout the anti-Ershad movement, Khaleda Zia refused to compromise at any stage, earning her the enduring reputation of an uncompromising leader.
Following Ershad’s downfall, Bangladesh witnessed one of its fairest and most neutral elections on 27 February 1991 under a caretaker government headed by then chief justice Shahabuddin Ahmed. In that election, the BNP emerged as the single largest party, producing what many considered an extraordinary political ‘miracle’.
Prior to the elections, it was widely assumed that the Awami League would secure an overwhelming majority. Compared to the Awami League, the BNP’s organisational strength at the time was relatively weak. Yet the BNP prevailed, a victory I believe was largely driven by Khaleda Zia’s personal popularity.
Although the BNP secured the highest number of seats in 1991, it did not achieve an absolute majority and therefore formed the government with the support of Jamaat-e-Islami. Khaleda Zia became prime minister, marking the first time a woman assumed the office of head of government in Bangladesh.
Khaleda Zia was a political figure who never compromised on principles or national interests and never bowed to any foreign power. At critical moments of political crisis, she had the potential to act as a guardian of the nation. Her departure will therefore leave a profound and enduring void in Bangladesh’s political landscape.
Soon after the government was formed, the Awami League threatened to paralyse it, leading to a series of hartals that lasted 173 days. Eventually, the demand to incorporate the caretaker government provision into the Constitution gained prominence. Although initially firm in her position, Khaleda Zia ultimately agreed to constitutional reform in consideration of public aspirations. This demonstrated that, despite her reputation for being uncompromising, she was willing to accept reasonable demands in the national interest.
Under Khaleda Zia’s government, a one-sided election was held on 15 February 1996. It is important to note, however, that there was no alternative at the time if the caretaker government provision was to be passed in parliament. The Awami League, Jatiya Party and Jamaat members had resigned from the previous parliament, leaving no other constitutional route. After passing the caretaker government amendment, Khaleda Zia resigned on 30 March, paving the way for elections under a caretaker administration. The Awami League won that subsequent election and assumed power.
In the 2001 election, the BNP-led four-party alliance returned to power with an overwhelming majority. Such dominance can sometimes prove more problematic than beneficial, as it allows opportunists to engage in controversial activities. Several such incidents occurred between 2001 and 2006.
A crisis emerged over the appointment of justice KM Hasan as chief adviser of the caretaker government, prompting president Iajuddin Ahmed to assume the role himself. This led to intense political conflict and complexity, culminating in the political upheaval of 11 January 2007 (popularly known as 1/11 changeover). With military intervention, Khaleda Zia and her family faced severe persecution. Her two sons were arrested and tortured, and she herself was imprisoned. Despite immense pressure, she refused to leave the country, declaring, “Bangladesh is my final destination.”
Although she was compelled to send her sons abroad, Khaleda Zia remained in the country and contested the 2008 election under extremely adverse conditions. That election, held under a military-backed caretaker government, was overtly hostile to the BNP, leaving little chance for the party to perform well. In such circumstances, the Awami League secured victory.
Following the Awami League’s return to power in 2008, the next 15 years saw the emergence of what can be described as an authoritarian or fascistic form of governance. Opposition leaders and activists were subjected to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, secret detention centres, so-called “Aynaghar”, were established, and countless BNP activists faced inhumane torture. Numerous cases were filed against Khaleda Zia, and she was confined for a prolonged period in an abandoned, isolated prison. As her health deteriorated severely, she was later kept under house arrest.
After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government during the student–public uprising on 5 August 2024, Khaleda Zia was finally freed. It was a positive development for a country awaiting democratic transition that she was able to return to public life freely. She was last seen in public at the Armed Forces Day programme on 21 November 2025. Two days later, she was admitted to hospital, and she passed away yesterday.
* Dr Mahbubullah is a former professor at the University of Dhaka, a political analyst and an economist.