Khaleda Zia: An unparalleled example of struggle, courage and patriotism

The death of Begum Khaleda Zia is an irreparable loss for Bangladesh, its people and even for the wider world, a loss that cannot easily be filled. She stood as a singular example of struggle, courage, genuine patriotism, integrity and principled leadership in the country’s political landscape. For me, imagining Bangladesh without her is deeply difficult.

Khaleda Zia’s entry into politics occurred under extraordinary circumstances. She was essentially a homemaker, devoted to managing her household and raising her children. Following the tragic assassination of her husband, president Ziaur Rahman, in 1981, she entered politics in the interest of party unity. Seven months after his death, she formally became a party member and began actively participating in political life.

When Begum Zia stepped into politics, Bangladesh was under the authoritarian rule of military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad. In that hostile environment, she launched an uncompromising struggle for democracy. Although she initially lacked experience in addressing public rallies, she quickly acquired that skill and soon emerged as a charismatic leader. People embraced her wholeheartedly, and her leadership deeply stirred the emotions and aspirations of ordinary citizens.