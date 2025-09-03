DUCSU election in which ballot boxes were snatched

From there, they proceeded to SM Hall. Upon arriving at the lane of SM Hall, they heard several rounds of gunfire. Suddenly, the lights went out, plunging the entire area into darkness. A few young men hurried over and, in a threatening tone, asked who they were and what they were doing there. When they identified themselves as journalists, the young men ordered Morshed Shafiul Hasan and GM Yakub to leave immediately.

Later, Morshed Shafiul Hasan and GM Yakub went to Jagannath Hall, where they waited in the provost’s room for the election results. Amidst the commotion, they heard that the ballot boxes had been hijacked. Afterward, they took a rickshaw and went to the Sangbad office in Bangshal.

Morshed Shafiul Hasan told Prothom Alo, “After we got to the office, senior journalists grilled us. MR Badal, Hasan Ali, Tozammel Ali, and Baby Maudud, among others, excitedly asked what had happened at the university. We said the ballot boxes had been hijacked. When asked who had done it, we mentioned the names of the Jasad Chhatra League members. At that moment, Santosh Gupta, Sangbad’s news editor, arrived. He took me aside and asked me to tell the truth—who had hijacked the ballot boxes? When I named the Jasad Chhatra League, he said, "Impossible. No one could have done this without the support of the government party."