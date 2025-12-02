Why a national security strategy is urgently needed right now

1. A clear and transparent national security strategy is a prerequisite for a well-organised security strategy. It is on the basis of such a strategy that a country’s overall security infrastructure is built.

The scope of a security strategy in any country is not limited to guarding borders or suppressing crime; rather, it encompasses state institutions, systems of governance, and all who work within these systems.

In today’s world, the standard of security is not determined by the strength of the military or the visible presence of the police; it is determined by how efficient, transparent, and accountable the institutions are to the public. Police stations, forensic labs, surveillance systems, training academies, and emergency response mechanisms form the infrastructural backbone of this sector.

Governance determines how legitimately these institutions operate, how updated the laws are, whether accountability mechanisms exist, and how effectively the institutions function in practice.

At the centre of this vast structure are the people. Ensuring their security is the primary objective. In modern democracies, security is therefore defined by the legitimacy, professionalism, and public trust in these institutions.