Opinion
Election 2026: Amid a crowd of millionaires, ‘poor’ candidates much discussed
Elections are synonymous with money in Bangladesh. Even contesting a union Parishad election requires spending millions of taka. A parliamentary election, needless to say, costs far more. In the past, candidates spent crores of taka on parliamentary elections; today, that figure has risen even higher.
Many candidates are also required to deposit large sums into party funds in order to secure nominations. Those who cannot arrange such funds, despite being long-standing and loyal party activists, are denied nominations. Conversely, those who can afford to pay are often awarded nominations even if they have remained inactive within the party for years. A cursory look at the nomination lists of major parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, is sufficient to confirm this reality.
Based on candidates’ affidavits, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), calculating the current market value of both movable and immovable assets, has identified 891 millionaire candidates contesting the upcoming 13th parliamentary election. Among them are 27 candidates who are billionaires.
Presenting data from 10 political parties, TIB reports that 59.41 per cent of BNP candidates are indebted. Independent candidates rank second, with 32.79 per cent indebted, followed by the Jatiya Party at 26.97 per cent.
Overall, more than 25 per cent of all parliamentary candidates carry some form of debt or liability. The total amount of candidates’ debt stands at Tk 18,868 crore (188.68 billions), of which Tk 17,471 crore (174.71 billions) is bank debt alone. Had these loans been repaid prior to the election, many banks might have been spared financial distress.
These figures are based solely on information disclosed in electoral affidavits. In reality, the number of millionaire candidates and loan defaulters is likely to be significantly higher.
TIB’s investigation has also uncovered a startling fact: six candidates have been contesting the 13th parliamentary election while concealing information about foreign citizenship or assets held abroad. However, the organisation has not disclosed their identities. If such information is submitted to the election commission, appropriate action may be taken.
Against this backdrop, we have also encountered candidates who are financing their election campaigns entirely through donations from working people, essentially a form of genuine crowdfunding. This is not the ostentatious, performative crowdfunding practiced by leaders of some newly formed parties. One such candidate is Monisha Chakrabarty, contesting from Barishal-5 (Sadar). Representing the Bangladesh Socialist Party (BASAD) and the Democratic Left Alliance, she is collecting campaign funds through traditional clay money banks.
Monisha previously contested the 2018 Barishal City Corporation mayoral election as a BASAD candidate, where her campaign, funded through clay banks, attracted widespread attention. Her entire election effort was sustained by small savings contributed by ordinary citizens.
She is following the same approach again. Even before the formal campaign began, hundreds of small clay banks were distributed among party workers and supporters. Most donors are battery-powered rickshaw pullers, van drivers, easy-bike operators, and factory workers.
Many workers are contributing willingly because, when labourers, van pullers, and rickshaw drivers faced repression or harassment, Monisha stood by them. She has been arrested in the past for organising movements in defence of workers’ rights.
Another ‘poor’ candidate has also come to light: Tarek Rahman, the candidate of the Amjanatar Dal from Dhaka-12, popularly known as “Aam Tarek”. According to his affidavit submitted to the election commission, Tarek Rahman is the poorest candidate in the race. He owns no car, house, land, or flat. Listing his occupation as business, he has declared assets worth Tk 1,059,143, with an annual income of Tk 450,000.
In Dhaka, Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Jurain, has gained recognition for consistently speaking out in defence of urban residents’ rights. Contesting as an independent candidate from Dhaka-4, he once carried a pitcher of contaminated WASA water to force the managing director of WASA to drink it, an incident that sparked considerable discussion.
He is constantly present in the neglected alleyways of Jurain, standing beside residents in their daily struggles. One cannot truly grasp how deeply an individual can be devoted to their locality without seeing Mizanur Rahman’s work.
Mizanur Rahman is also raising campaign funds through crowdfunding announced on Facebook. Many have come forward to contribute, and so far he has raised nearly Tk 200,000.
It is not only Monisha, Tarek, or Mizanur; many candidates from smaller parties and independent backgrounds are funding their campaigns through public contributions.
According to TIB, among the 27 candidates worth over 100 crore taka contesting the 13th parliamentary election, 16 belong to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), while nine are independents, all of whom are BNP leaders. Total bank and other loans held by candidates amount to Tk 18,868 crore. Of the BNP’s 288 candidates, 59.4 per cent are indebted, compared to 22 per cent of Jamaat’s 224 candidates. Eight of the 10 most indebted candidates belong to the BNP. Ten candidates own more than 100 bighas of land.
Candidates’ declared assets amount to Tk 6,188 crore, yet their taxable income stands at only Tk 693 crore, on which they have paid Tk 546.8 million in taxes. For 259 candidates, their dependents possess more assets than they do, while for 282 candidates, their spouses own more movable and immovable property.
TIB has raised serious questions about the credibility of information submitted in candidates’ affidavits. According to its observations, at least three candidates concealed information about assets held abroad, yet their nomination papers were deemed valid.
Only those with absolute loyalty to Bangladesh should be eligible to become the country’s representatives—those who will work for the people and in the public interest. This is impossible while retaining the citizenship of another country.
In many democratic nations, prospective representatives must first submit affidavits to their parties affirming that they are not citizens of any other country. In the past, several individuals have become ministers and MPs while concealing dual citizenship. The election commission must remain maximally vigilant to ensure that this is not repeated. Leniency may exist elsewhere, but there can be no compromise on this issue.
Following the July uprising, the interim government initiated state reform processes in various sectors to prevent the national parliament from becoming a mere instrument of personal ambition. We are aware of the fate of reforms related to the constitution, the election commission, local government, the media, the police, and the women’s affairs commission. In effect, the government’s activities have remained confined to forming commissions and submitting recommendations.
Despite the establishment of so many commissions, the absence of any meaningful change in political culture is evident from the candidates’ affidavits themselves. It can be said with hesitation that those who have submitted false information will prioritise self-interest over public service if elected.
* Sohrab Hassan is a journalist and poet
* This opinion expressed the author’s personal views