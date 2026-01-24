Election 2026: Amid a crowd of millionaires, ‘poor’ candidates much discussed

Presenting data from 10 political parties, TIB reports that 59.41 per cent of BNP candidates are indebted. Independent candidates rank second, with 32.79 per cent indebted, followed by the Jatiya Party at 26.97 per cent.

Overall, more than 25 per cent of all parliamentary candidates carry some form of debt or liability. The total amount of candidates’ debt stands at Tk 18,868 crore (188.68 billions), of which Tk 17,471 crore (174.71 billions) is bank debt alone. Had these loans been repaid prior to the election, many banks might have been spared financial distress.

These figures are based solely on information disclosed in electoral affidavits. In reality, the number of millionaire candidates and loan defaulters is likely to be significantly higher.

TIB’s investigation has also uncovered a startling fact: six candidates have been contesting the 13th parliamentary election while concealing information about foreign citizenship or assets held abroad. However, the organisation has not disclosed their identities. If such information is submitted to the election commission, appropriate action may be taken.

Against this backdrop, we have also encountered candidates who are financing their election campaigns entirely through donations from working people, essentially a form of genuine crowdfunding. This is not the ostentatious, performative crowdfunding practiced by leaders of some newly formed parties. One such candidate is Monisha Chakrabarty, contesting from Barishal-5 (Sadar). Representing the Bangladesh Socialist Party (BASAD) and the Democratic Left Alliance, she is collecting campaign funds through traditional clay money banks.