Reaction to Mahfuj Alam’s remarks: It wasn’t supposed to be politics of murder for murder

The remarks made by recently resigned Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam at the Shaheed Minar on Monday are problematic. He said, “No one can lay a hand on us. If one of us is murdered, we will murder in return. There is no benefit in so much civility, because a lot of patience has already been exercised.”

The first part of Mahfuj Alam’s statement—“No one can lay a hand on us”—is defendable. However, the rest applies to a ‘failed state,’ where the rule of law does not exist and human rights are absent. Bangladesh has law enforcement agencies, a judiciary, and a government led by Nobel Peace Prize–winning economist Professor Muhammad Yunus.

In a functioning state, calls for taking the law into one’s own hands are unacceptable. No official reaction to Mahfuj Alam’s statement has yet come from the government. Many already describe the current government as inactive, and assuming that it will remain indifferent even in this case is not unreasonable.