Reforms needed in SSC teaching and examination structure

In the last decade, under government directives, the pass rate in SSC rose dramatically. We became accustomed to a reality where 80–90 per cent of students “passed.” In this context, actual merit was often overlooked. Much discussion and criticism arose about whether students who passed had truly learned enough.

This year’s SSC results have therefore caused surprise. Nearly 2 million students sat for SSC and equivalent exams. Around 68 per cent passed, while 32 per cent—or 600,000 students—failed. Before 2000, the total number of candidates nationwide was only 600,000–700,000. That means the number of failed students this year equals the entire number of candidates from that earlier period. I consider this a crisis.

In Bangladesh, “matric fail” carries a terrible social stigma. One only has to imagine the mental state of these failed students to understand how deeply crushed they become at this age. Many drop out of studies. Some get involved in politics. Some are permanently cut off from mainstream employment opportunities. Many get associated with various crimes. Among them, female students face a higher risk of early marriage. The question arises that is this failure solely the student’s fault?