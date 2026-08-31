How qualitative changes can be brought about in education

Let me start by saying that I am not a degree-holding educationist. However, I have been thinking, writing, and working on school education for the past 50 years. If this experience gives me some right to speak on the matter, and if some people recognise its value—as I have seen some instances of—it is based on this that I want to say a few words to ensure that the new government's new initiatives in education do not falter.

In our country, the number of students at the school level across all mediums exceeds 35 million. This is a huge number. Moreover, both the child and their education are extremely sensitive and prioritised matters for all family members. This is perhaps manifested through the national emotional response to public examinations by parents, schools, teachers, and the media. We know that nothing like this happens in the developed world. But we have to think about our own country and people. Especially for an elected government, it is a democratic duty to try to fulfill the people's aspirations. Therefore, assuming that nothing can be done overnight, work must proceed.

However, to achieve the goal, the path must also be properly created and followed. Talent and skill must be acquired individually, but their practice is often collective or class-based. The one thing that cannot be excluded in any field, whether individual or class, is practice—in one sense, experience, direct experience.