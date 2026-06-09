Scenes of humanitarian crisis now unfolding at the border

In almost every part of the world, aggressive nationalism is now valued. A significant component of this ideology is keeping the ''other'' in distress. This is the magic of its popularity in many regions. Bangladesh's international borders have fallen under the grip of this aggressive nationalism.

For a long time, Burmese nationalism has kept Bangladesh in a state of near-perpetual unrest on its southern border. In 2017, they pushed almost a million people. Even after that, Rohingyas, Mros, and Khumis continue to come from that side. Shortly, it will be the ninth anniversary of the major Rohingya wave. Meanwhile, a human wave has begun from the Indian side of the border.

Push-in issues are not new for Bangladesh. However, it can be said that a push-in tsunami has started as soon as the new government took office. In the last two weeks, attempts have been made to push people of various ages across nearly ten places every 24 hours. Bangladesh is keeping those pushed men, women, and children stranded at the zero line.

Across miles and miles of the border, there is now a scene of humanitarian disaster. These people are burning and soaking in the harshness of summer, while politicians and the media on both sides witness this. Both states are also mobilizing local people in support of their initiatives along the border. As a result, a semi-belligerent situation has arisen at various spots along the border.