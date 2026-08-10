Opinion
Hospital industry in Bangladesh: Reflections in healthcare management
The hospital sector has undergone profound transformation over the past two decades. When I began my professional journey in the hospital field in 2004, the healthcare landscape was significantly different from what it is today. At that time, hospitals were largely perceived as service-oriented institutions dedicated primarily to patient care. Organisational management, structured governance, and strategic business thinking were not always central considerations in many healthcare institutions.
However, over the past twenty-two years, the hospital sector, particularly in developing healthcare markets, has gradually evolved into a structured and competitive industry encompassing both public and private sectors.
This transition did not occur overnight. It has been shaped by a combination of factors including increased demand for healthcare services, rising patient awareness, technological advancement, and substantial private investment in healthcare infrastructure.
As urban populations expanded and healthcare expectations grew, hospitals were compelled to adapt. Institutions began to adopt more formal management structures, strategic planning processes, quality control mechanisms, and financial accountability systems. In essence, hospitals started to transition from purely service-oriented institutions into complex organizations that require professional management alongside clinical excellence.
One of the most challenging aspects of this transformation has been aligning healthcare professionals with the organisational framework required to run a modern hospital. Clinical professionals, particularly physicians, are trained primarily to focus on patient care and clinical outcomes. Their professional identity and ethical obligations revolve around healing and serving patients.
While this dedication forms the foundation of healthcare delivery, it sometimes creates tension when hospitals introduce administrative structures, operational procedures, and governance policies designed to improve efficiency and accountability.
Hospital administrators often face the difficult task of balancing clinical autonomy with organisational discipline. Physicians and nurses may perceive certain administrative procedures as unnecessary bureaucracy that interferes with patient care. On the other hand, hospital management must ensure compliance with regulatory standards, financial sustainability, quality assurance, and operational coordination. Reconciling these two perspectives requires strong leadership, mutual respect, and continuous communication between clinical and administrative teams.
Over the years, hospital management practices have gradually matured. Training programs in hospital administration, healthcare management, and quality assurance have become more common. Accreditation systems and regulatory frameworks have also played an important role in encouraging hospitals to adopt standardised practices. These developments have contributed to a more professional and structured approach to healthcare management.
Another important shift that has emerged in recent years relates to hospital marketing and brand positioning. Historically, hospitals relied largely on reputation and word-of-mouth referrals from satisfied patients. Marketing activities were minimal, and the concept of promoting healthcare services was often viewed with skepticism.
Without effective management structures, even the most skilled medical professionals may struggle to deliver consistent, high-quality care.
In contrast, the contemporary healthcare environment has become significantly more competitive. The rapid growth of private hospitals and diagnostic centers has intensified competition for patients. As a result, hospitals have increasingly adopted marketing strategies similar to those used in other service industries. Advertising campaigns, digital platforms, patient engagement initiatives, and brand positioning strategies have become common tools in hospital management.
One particularly notable trend is the increasing visibility of physicians in hospital marketing efforts. Many private hospitals prominently feature their renowned physicians and specialists in promotional materials, advertisements, and public communications. In many cases, these physicians effectively serve as ambassadors of the hospital brand, highlighting their expertise and professional reputation to attract patient trust.
This development raises important questions within the healthcare community. On one hand, featuring experienced physicians can help patients identify qualified specialists and feel more confident in choosing a hospital. In a healthcare environment where trust is essential, the reputation of respected physicians can strengthen the credibility of an institution.
On the other hand, some critics argue that excessive commercialisation of medical professionals may blur the boundaries between professional ethics and marketing practices.
The debate surrounding physician-centered advertising reflects a broader challenge within modern healthcare systems: balancing ethical medical practice with the realities of a competitive healthcare market. Hospitals must remain financially sustainable in order to invest in technology, infrastructure, and human resources. At the same time, healthcare institutions must uphold the ethical principles and professional values that form the foundation of medical practice.
From my personal observation over the past twenty-two years, the transformation of the hospital sector has been both inevitable and necessary. Healthcare delivery today involves far more than clinical treatment alone. Hospitals must manage complex systems that include medical technology, human resources, supply chains, regulatory compliance, patient safety programs, and financial sustainability.
Without effective management structures, even the most skilled medical professionals may struggle to deliver consistent, high-quality care.
Yet, as hospitals evolve into sophisticated organisations, it is essential that they do not lose sight of their fundamental mission. Healthcare institutions exist primarily to serve patients, alleviate suffering, and improve the wellbeing of communities. Efficiency, profitability, and competitiveness should support this mission, not overshadow it.
Looking ahead, the hospital industry will continue to evolve in response to new challenges and opportunities. Advances in digital health, telemedicine, artificial intelligence, and data-driven healthcare management will further reshape hospital operations. Patient expectations will continue to rise, and regulatory oversight is likely to become more rigorous. In this environment, hospitals will need leaders who understand both the clinical culture of healthcare and the managerial discipline required to sustain complex organisations.
Reflecting on more than two decades in the hospital sector, it is clear that the journey of healthcare institutions is far from complete. The sector stands at the intersection of medical science, organisational leadership, and social responsibility. Successfully navigating this intersection will determine how effectively hospitals can meet the healthcare needs of future generations.
Ultimately, the greatest challenge for modern hospitals will be maintaining the human essence of healthcare while adapting to the evolving realities of a rapidly developing healthcare industry. Balancing compassion with efficiency, ethics with competitiveness, and clinical autonomy with organizational governance will remain the defining task of hospital leadership in the years to come.
* Md Nawshad Pervez is DBA (Doctor of Business Administration), Group Executive Director, Human Resources, United Group