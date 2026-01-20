Can you hear 'cry of distress' of St. Martin?

A month and a half have passed since Saint Martin was opened to tourists this season. Let's discuss who benefited and who lost from this.

Saint Martin is Bangladesh’s only coral-rich island, known for its natural beauty. It is a favourite destination for tourists. While there was once uncontrolled tourism, since 2024, the government has regulated and limited tourism here. The government has imposed restrictions primarily to preserve the environment and biodiversity of Saint Martin Island and to prevent pollution, identifying it as an environmentally critical area.

The number of tourists is limited to two thousand per day, and overnight stays are only permitted for two months (December and January). Although visits are allowed in November, no tourists traveled to Saint Martin during that month due to the ban on overnight stays. Because it's not sensible to undertake such an expensive trip just for a day visit.

Due to strict government restrictions and conservation policies, there's a need to discuss the island’s environment, biodiversity, and the real situation of the local people. This article aims to highlight the reality by speaking with Saint Martin’s local residents.