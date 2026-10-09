Foreign operator at Chittagong Port: What's in the agreement, what are the pros and cons?

Anu Muhammad, economist, member of the Committee for Democratic Rights, and former professor: “Chittagong Port is not an ordinary commercial facility. It is central to national security, strategic geopolitics, and the country’s economic future. In this context, the government’s decision to hand over the port to foreign operators is not merely a development or commercial decision; it concerns the country’s overall development, security, and stability.

“No responsible state in the world hands over its principal port to foreigners in this manner. Despite the significance of this decision, the public does not know the terms of the agreement, what Bangladesh stands to gain, what liabilities it will incur, which laws govern the agreement, or how it might affect the country’s future economy, revenue, labor market, and security.”

Amirul Haque, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry: “I do not know what the agreement contains. However, it can be said that service quality will improve if international operators manage the port. They provide professional services, which can ensure service without harassment. Port efficiency will also increase.

“However, the government must ensure that port charges do not rise, as that would increase the cost of doing business. In the future, it should ensure that international operators are required to have domestic partners before they are appointed. Domestic participation could also be secured through the capital market.”

Zafar Alam, former member of the Chittagong Port Authority board:

“Based on the limited information available, the agreement appears to be a good one. However, it is not possible to comment without knowing how much risk each party is assuming.

“It is true that DP World and the other foreign operators coming in will modernise and overhaul the terminals to serve their own business interests. This will accelerate import and export trade. They will transform the way we currently manage containers, leading to increased container traffic and improved service quality.

“However, to bring about fundamental changes, they need to invest in the hinterland—the transport routes and networks through which containers move to and from the port. They should also arrange training for port workers so that skilled personnel can be developed for export to ports abroad, not just employed at this port.”

[This is an updated version of the explainer originally published on August 25, 2025]