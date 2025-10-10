Does admitting a mistake mean the end of a political career?

Politics is indeed a discipline—but it doesn’t operate by the book. It has a language of its own. The wishes, preferences, likes, and dislikes of those who engage in politics often determine the path, rhythm, and pace it takes. That’s why one doesn’t need a degree in political science to be a politician. In fact, even a proxy qualification will do.

In our country, the Election Commission requires candidates to provide certain mandatory information on their nomination forms. One of these is educational qualification. This refers to the candidate’s level of education and any degrees earned. Some candidates have written that they are "self-educated" while filling out this section. It’s a fitting term. A degree carries market value, and openly declaring the absence of one could damage one’s public image. So they call themselves “self-educated.” Some have even written it as a joke.

Those who acquire a licence to practice politics are what we call political parties. A party may follow one or several doctrines. To guide its operations, it has a constitution. To define its goals and aspirations, it has a manifesto—crafted in the most beautiful and noble language imaginable. But it doesn’t end there. During elections, parties release new documents with fresh promises. These are called election manifestos, regardless of how the word is spelled. The manifesto usually starts with a long preface, where the party declares itself as the sole savior of the people. Only they are the true friends of the people—all others are enemies. This is followed by a long list of promises.