Maradona's death news on my mobile

Still burning with a few questions, what actually caused the sad demise of the most and best player, I went through the first paragraph of the news and found Maradona died of heart attack at 60. Questions started piercing me.

Football hero, who entertained millions of football fans in the eighties and nineties, died at only at the age of 60. The best and all-time best footballer died. My mind swarmed with image, visualising how Maradona was in the field and applying his hex to dodge players and advancing fast to score.

Those who watched his magic will never forget how Maradona bewitched his fans. It was great, it was thrilling.

He will never come back to the field to display his dexterity. That is reality. But Maradona will remain as a living legend forever in history.

The harsh reality is life is very transitory. It is a human predicament that none can avoid death.

Adieu! Maradona, adieu!

*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at rabuilshamil@gmail.com