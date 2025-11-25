Youth Poll shows BNP and Jamaat battling for dominance, with high number of undecideds

A new scientific poll has been published focusing on Bangladeshis aged between 18 and 35 — a demographic that makes up roughly one-third of the total electorate.

The survey was conducted by the Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC), an organization established in 2009 to provide leadership training to students from English, Bengali, and Madrassa educational backgrounds. Between 10 and 25 October, the BYLC polled 2,545 respondents, chosen through randomized sampling designed to reflect the country’s geographic and demographic diversity.

Polls in Bangladesh often face public scepticism, even when scientifically conducted. Many argue that a few thousand respondents cannot represent the complexity of Bangladesh’s population, or that citizens are reluctant to reveal their true political preferences to strangers.

While a healthy degree of scepticism of polls in general is warranted, dismissing them entirely risks missing valuable insights — particularly since results from multiple surveys since the fall of the previous government have shown broadly consistent patterns.