Fall of Sheikh Hasina and lessons from history

A search on YouTube will still reveal the video. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is there, accompanied by a group of Bangladeshi artists and actors. Swaying and clapping, they sing: “Tumi Bondhu Kala Pakhi, / Ami Jeno Ki” (“You are a black bird friend, / What about me?”). Smiling, Hasina at one point takes her sister Rehana’s hand and brings her to join the festivities. Neither the powerful Prime Minister of a poor country nor her aides could have imagined in that joyful moment that there would come a day when this song would end, when this celebration of stars would fade, and they would have to flee their own home, their own country like thieves.

On 5 August last year, when Hasina and her sister left the country carrying four suitcases, fear and deep concern replaced smiles on their faces. Reports in the media reveal that she was hesitant in making decisions. Despite knowing that thousands of people were advancing toward the Ganabhaban, she instructed her loyal military forces to use lethal weapons to stop the protests. The military chiefs refused. As a last resort, she contacted her son Joy, a US citizen, who was abroad. He reportedly told her, “Mom, no more delay.” Helpless, Hasina is said to have muttered to herself before boarding the helicopter: “I did so much, and this is the reward!”

She is not the only powerful person to have been forced to flee in the face of mass anger. One can recall examples such as East Germany’s Erich Honecker, Iran’s Shah Reza Pahlavi, the Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos, or Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani.